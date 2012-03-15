This Et AlFormed November 2002. Disbanded June 2008
This Et Al
2002-11
This Et Al Biography (Wikipedia)
This Et Al were an English alternative rock band, from Leeds and Bradford, West Yorkshire. They were active between 2002 and 2008. Their sound was compared to My Bloody Valentine, ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Queens of the Stone Age, Interpol, and The Stills.
This Et Al Tracks
He Shoots President's
He Shoots President's
