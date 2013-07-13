Simon WallEngineer
Simon Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/419c2744-6ee6-4820-b1f8-4be3c6bd3d5f
Simon Wall Tracks
Sort by
L'orfeo Act 2, Opening ('ecco Pur Ch'a Voi Ritorno' / 'VI ricorda o boschi ombrosi')
Claudio Monteverdi
L'orfeo Act 2, Opening ('ecco Pur Ch'a Voi Ritorno' / 'VI ricorda o boschi ombrosi')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
L'orfeo Act 2, Opening ('ecco Pur Ch'a Voi Ritorno' / 'VI ricorda o boschi ombrosi')
Last played on
Back to artist