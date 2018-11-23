NAVR&B singer. Born 3 November 1989
NAV
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/418fe547-4bec-48fe-8df0-ed25e27f4570
NAV Biography (Wikipedia)
Navraj Singh Goraya (born November 3, 1989), better known by his stage name Nav (stylized as NAV), is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Toronto, Ontario, of Punjabi descent. He is signed to XO and Republic Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NAV Tracks
Sort by
Know Me
NAV
Know Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Know Me
Last played on
Wanted You
NAV
Wanted You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanted You
Last played on
Champion
NAV
Champion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k6p4v.jpglink
Champion
Last played on
Myself (Juke Edit)
NAV
Myself (Juke Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Myself (Juke Edit)
Last played on
Wanted You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
NAV
Wanted You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pns5h.jpglink
Wanted You (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Last played on
With Me
NAV
With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Me
Last played on
Freshman List
NAV
Freshman List
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061zmcj.jpglink
Maintain (feat. NAV)
Belly
Maintain (feat. NAV)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maintain (feat. NAV)
Performer
Playlists featuring NAV
Past BBC Events
Asian Network Live: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej4wxj/acts/a3rz5v
Arena Birmingham
2018-03-10T17:53:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p060x4t7.jpg
10
Mar
2018
Asian Network Live: 2018
Arena Birmingham
Back to artist