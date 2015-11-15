Lasse ThoresenBorn 18 October 1949
Lasse Thoresen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/418e4f37-a633-4601-ac59-02f1e4697c16
Lasse Thoresen Biography (Wikipedia)
Lasse Thoresen (born 18 October 1949) is a Norwegian composer whose works concentrate on a contemporary transformation of the folk-music traditions of many peoples, especially those of Scandinavia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lasse Thoresen Tracks
Sort by
Mon Dieu
Lasse Thoresen
Mon Dieu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mon Dieu
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Hear Here! (World Premiere)
Lasse Thoresen
Hear Here! (World Premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdt1l.jpglink
Hear Here! (World Premiere)
Last played on
Forfrisk og gled min
Lasse Thoresen
Forfrisk og gled min
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forfrisk og gled min
Last played on
The Light that is shed
Lasse Thoresen
The Light that is shed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Light that is shed
Last played on
Lasse Thoresen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist