Julius HegyiBorn 2 February 1923. Died 1 January 2007
Julius Hegyi
Julius Hegyi (February 2, 1923 – January 1, 2007) was an American conductor and violinist.
He spent his lifetime building orchestras, founding chamber music groups and instilling a passion for music in young and old alike. His belief in contemporary music, especially American music, as conductor, violinist and mentor, brought compelling listening experiences to his audiences. Hegyi was well known for his expert grasp of European repertoire, routinely giving commanding performances of Beethoven and Brahms, for example.
Symphony No.2 in B flat major (Op.21) (1886)
George Whitefield Chadwick
Symphony No.2 in B flat major (Op.21) (1886)
Symphony No.2 in B flat major (Op.21) (1886)
A Northern Ballad (1899)
Horatio Parker
A Northern Ballad (1899)
A Northern Ballad (1899)
