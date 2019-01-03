Kim WestonBorn 20 December 1939
Kim Weston
1939-12-20
Kim Weston Biography
Kim Weston (born December 20, 1939) is an American soul singer, and Motown alumna. In the 1960s, Weston scored hits with the songs "Love Me All the Way" and "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)", and with her duet with Marvin Gaye, "It Takes Two".
Kim Weston Tracks
It Takes Two
Marvin Gaye
It Takes Two
It Takes Two
Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me A Little While)
Kim Weston
Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me A Little While)
Take Me In Your Arms
Kim Weston
Take Me In Your Arms
Take Me In Your Arms
Helpless
Kim Weston
Helpless
Helpless
You Can Do It
Kim Weston
You Can Do It
You Can Do It
A Thrill a Moment
Kim Weston
A Thrill a Moment
A Thrill a Moment
Wish You A Merry Christmas
Kim Weston
Wish You A Merry Christmas
Wish You A Merry Christmas
You're Just The Kind Of Guy
Kim Weston
You're Just The Kind Of Guy
A case of too much lovemaking
Kim Weston
A case of too much lovemaking
A case of too much lovemaking
