Sheila (born Annie Chancel, 16 August 1945) is a French pop singer who became successful as a solo artist in the 1960s and 1970s, also was part of the duo Sheila & Ringo with her husband singer Ringo. She also fronted a disco act called Sheila and B. Devotion. Her stage name came from the title of her first release, a French cover version of "Sheila", a hit by Tommy Roe.