Sheila. French singer. Born 16 August 1946
Sheila
1946-08-16
Sheila Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheila (born Annie Chancel, 16 August 1945) is a French pop singer who became successful as a solo artist in the 1960s and 1970s, also was part of the duo Sheila & Ringo with her husband singer Ringo. She also fronted a disco act called Sheila and B. Devotion. Her stage name came from the title of her first release, a French cover version of "Sheila", a hit by Tommy Roe.
Sheila Tracks
L'ecole Est Fini
Sheila
L'ecole Est Fini
L'ecole Est Fini
Aimer Avant De Mourir
Sheila
Aimer Avant De Mourir
Aimer Avant De Mourir
Bang Bang
Sheila
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
