BrazilUSA rock band. Formed 2002. Disbanded 2007
Brazil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4187cc9e-339d-442a-8db1-f6cd481ace4d
Brazil Biography (Wikipedia)
Brazil was a post-hardcore and progressive rock band from Indiana, USA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brazil Tracks
Sort by
George Wright
Brazil
George Wright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
George Wright
Last played on
Richard Hills
Brazil
Richard Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richard Hills
Last played on
Take A Side
Brazil
Take A Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take A Side
Last played on
Harold Smart
Brazil
Harold Smart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harold Smart
Last played on
Brazil Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist