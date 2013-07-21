Lew Douglas (August 25, 1912 – November 11, 1997) was an American composer, arranger, and conductor. He is most noted for three major compositions in the 1950s. In January 1953, Douglas had the #1 song, "Why Don't You Believe Me?" sung by Joni James, The #10 song, "Have You Heard?", again by Joni James, and the #13 song, "Pretend", sung by Nat King Cole.