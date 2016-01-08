Care Bears on Fire was a Brooklyn, New York-based band that consists of Sophie (vocals and guitar) and Izzy (drums). The group originally formed in 2005 with the Care Bears—singer-guitarist Sophie Kasakove, 11, bassist-singer Lucio Westmoreland, 11, guitarist Michael (Lyle) Kokiko, 11, singer-keyboardist August Rosenthal, 10, and drummer-singer Isadora “Izzy” Schappell-Spillman, 10, all classmates at Park Slope’s Berkeley Carroll School. Lead guitarist Michael (Lyle) Kokiko and singer-keyboardist August Rosenthal left the band in 2006 due to creative differences. After their bass player, Lucio, departed from the band he was replaced with LuLu and lastly, Jena (who left in 2011). The band labels itself as a pop punk group, mixing in alternative and garage rock elements. The band released their first, full-length LP, I Stole Your Animal on 28 September 2007, at a release party in Brooklyn. Their second album, Get Over It, was released in July 2009 on S-Curve Records.