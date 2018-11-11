Isla Grant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41845688-7108-412d-871b-db8a3d040f73
Isla Grant Tracks
Sort by
A Single Yellow Rose
Isla Grant
A Single Yellow Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Single Yellow Rose
Last played on
Only Yesterday
Isla Grant
Only Yesterday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Yesterday
Last played on
You're The Best Friend
Isla Grant
You're The Best Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Best Friend
Last played on
Mother's Chair
Isla Grant
Mother's Chair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother's Chair
Last played on
If I Should Fall Behind
PJ Murrihy
If I Should Fall Behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Should Fall Behind
Performer
Last played on
There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight
Isla Grant
There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight
Last played on
The Time That You Gave Me
Isla Grant
The Time That You Gave Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Time That You Gave Me
Last played on
We'll Meet Again My Friends
Isla Grant
We'll Meet Again My Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Meet Again My Friends
Last played on
I Still Love You
Isla Grant
I Still Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Still Love You
Last played on
Mi Glwyaf y Llais
Isla Grant
Mi Glwyaf y Llais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi Glwyaf y Llais
Last played on
Partners in Rhyme
Isla Grant
Partners in Rhyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Partners in Rhyme
Last played on
Listen to the Children
Isla Grant
Listen to the Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Listen to the Children
Last played on
Living In My Mind
Isla Grant
Living In My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living In My Mind
Last played on
Circle Of Gold
Isla Grant
Circle Of Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Circle Of Gold
Last played on
Will You Walk With Me
Isla Grant
Will You Walk With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Will You Walk With Me
Last played on
I Miss The Biggest Part Of Me
Isla Grant
I Miss The Biggest Part Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Miss The Biggest Part Of Me
Last played on
The Keeper Of My Heart
Isla Grant
The Keeper Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Keeper Of My Heart
Last played on
He'll Have To Go
Isla Grant
He'll Have To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He'll Have To Go
Last played on
When The Day Is Done
Isla Grant
When The Day Is Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Day Is Done
Last played on
Cottage in my Country
Isla Grant
Cottage in my Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cottage in my Country
Last played on
The Farmer's Prayer
Isla Grant
The Farmer's Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farmer's Prayer
Last played on
My Happiness
Isla Grant
My Happiness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Happiness
Last played on
Spending Time With Friends
Isla Grant
Spending Time With Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spending Time With Friends
Last played on
Sleep Little Baby
Isla Grant
Sleep Little Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Little Baby
Last played on
A Train Called Glory
Isla Grant
A Train Called Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Train Called Glory
Last played on
Aotearoa
Isla Grant
Aotearoa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aotearoa
Last played on
Movin' On
Isla Grant
Movin' On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Movin' On
Last played on
Walkin' the Soles off My Shoes
Isla Grant
Walkin' the Soles off My Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walkin' the Soles off My Shoes
Last played on
Isla Grant Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist