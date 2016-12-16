Silkk the ShockerBorn 18 June 1975
Silkk the Shocker
1975-06-18
Silkk the Shocker Biography (Wikipedia)
Vyshonne King Miller (born June 18. 1975), known by his stage name Silkk the Shocker, is an American hip hop musician and actor. He originally went under the stage name Silkk, but later adopted The Shocker after the release of his first album and successful releases from No Limit Records in the late '90s and early 2000s. He has now a signed partnership with his brother Master P and his nephew Romeo Miller label No Limit Forever.
Silkk the Shocker Tracks
No Limit (G Mix) (feat. Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg)
Usher
No Limit (G Mix) (feat. Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg)
No Limit (G Mix) (feat. Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg)
It Ain't My Fault (feat. Mystikal)
Silkk the Shocker
It Ain't My Fault (feat. Mystikal)
It Ain't My Fault (feat. Mystikal)
