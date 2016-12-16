Vyshonne King Miller (born June 18. 1975), known by his stage name Silkk the Shocker, is an American hip hop musician and actor. He originally went under the stage name Silkk, but later adopted The Shocker after the release of his first album and successful releases from No Limit Records in the late '90s and early 2000s. He has now a signed partnership with his brother Master P and his nephew Romeo Miller label No Limit Forever.