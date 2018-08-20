Pipe Major Donald MacLeodBorn 1917. Died 1982
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1917
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/417bae7a-ac66-400a-9890-78f1ca177ff9
Biography (Wikipedia)
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod, MBE (14 August 1917 – 29 June 1982) was a Scottish bagpiper, British Army Pipe major, composer and bagpipe instructor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Slow March And Jigs: White Rock/Paddy's Leather Breeches/The Seagull
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Slow March And Jigs: White Rock/Paddy's Leather Breeches/The Seagull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BANKS OF LOCHIEL/THE HARRIS MAN'S HORNPIPE/JACK'S ADRIFT
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
BANKS OF LOCHIEL/THE HARRIS MAN'S HORNPIPE/JACK'S ADRIFT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Carswell/Conundrum
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Captain Carswell/Conundrum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Carswell/Conundrum
Braes of Locheil/Periwig/unknown/Marion and Donald/Highway to Linton
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Braes of Locheil/Periwig/unknown/Marion and Donald/Highway to Linton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traigh Gruineart/Man From SKye
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Traigh Gruineart/Man From SKye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traigh Gruineart/Man From SKye
EILIDH
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
EILIDH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EILIDH
Last played on
GRUAGACH BHAN A MHIN FHUILT
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
GRUAGACH BHAN A MHIN FHUILT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GRUAGACH BHAN A MHIN FHUILT
Last played on
Gleann Cnoc Mor
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Gleann Cnoc Mor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gleann Cnoc Mor
Last played on
Gruagach Og An Fhuilt Bhain
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Gruagach Og An Fhuilt Bhain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gruagach Og An Fhuilt Bhain
Last played on
Cronan Na Cailliche
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Cronan Na Cailliche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cronan Na Cailliche
Last played on
Clachan Mo Ghaoil
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Clachan Mo Ghaoil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clachan Mo Ghaoil
Last played on
An T Eilean Muileach
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
An T Eilean Muileach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An T Eilean Muileach
Last played on
NAN ROBH MISE 'S MO RIBHINN CHOIBHNEIL
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
NAN ROBH MISE 'S MO RIBHINN CHOIBHNEIL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
NAN ROBH MISE 'S MO RIBHINN CHOIBHNEIL
Last played on
MO RIBHINN CHOIBHNEIL
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
MO RIBHINN CHOIBHNEIL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MO RIBHINN CHOIBHNEIL
Last played on
MO GHLEANNAN TAOBH LOCH LIOBHUIN
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
MO GHLEANNAN TAOBH LOCH LIOBHUIN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MO GHLEANNAN TAOBH LOCH LIOBHUIN
Last played on
Fagail Scalpaigh
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Fagail Scalpaigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fagail Scalpaigh
Last played on
A Mhairi Dhonn
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
A Mhairi Dhonn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mhairi Dhonn
Last played on
Fuirich A Ribhinn
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Fuirich A Ribhinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fuirich A Ribhinn
Last played on
Ochoin a Righ 'si mo ribhinn donn Donald Macleod
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Ochoin a Righ 'si mo ribhinn donn Donald Macleod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bheir Mi Cliu Do'n Eilean Mhor
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Bheir Mi Cliu Do'n Eilean Mhor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bheir Mi Cliu Do'n Eilean Mhor
Last played on
Blar a Somme
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Blar a Somme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blar a Somme
Last played on
An Cluinn Thu Leannain?
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
An Cluinn Thu Leannain?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Cluinn Thu Leannain?
Last played on
Gleannan Mo Ghaoil Taobh Loch Liobhainn
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Gleannan Mo Ghaoil Taobh Loch Liobhainn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SINE BHAN
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
SINE BHAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SINE BHAN
Performer
Last played on
Carn Air A Mhonadh
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
Carn Air A Mhonadh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carn Air A Mhonadh
Last played on
TOIRT M'AGHAIGH RI DIURA
Pipe Major Donald MacLeod
TOIRT M'AGHAIGH RI DIURA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TOIRT M'AGHAIGH RI DIURA
Performer
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist