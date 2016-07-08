Victor Young Orchestra
Victor Young Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/417ae509-a3aa-4205-801f-41c7c3ff3d18
Victor Young Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Around The World
Victor Young Orchestra
Around The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baltimore Oriole
Hoagy Carmichael
Baltimore Oriole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt6d.jpglink
Baltimore Oriole
Last played on
Back to artist