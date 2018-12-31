Marv JohnsonBorn 15 October 1938. Died 16 May 1993
Marv Johnson
1938-10-15
Marv Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Marv Earl Johnson (October 15, 1938 – May 16, 1993) was an American R&B and soul singer, notable for performing on the first record issued by Tamla Records, which later became Motown.
Marv Johnson Tracks
I'll Pick A Rose For My Rose
Marv Johnson
I'll Miss You Baby
You Got What It Takes
(You've Got To) Move Two Mountains
One Track Mind
I Miss You Baby (How I Miss You)
Safety Zone
