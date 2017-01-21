Edd ByrnesBorn 30 July 1933
Edd Byrnes
1933-07-30
Edd Byrnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Edd Byrnes (born July 30, 1933) is an American actor best known for his starring role in the television series 77 Sunset Strip. He also was featured in the 1978 film Grease as television teen-dance show host Vince Fontaine, and was a charting recording artist with "Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)" (with Connie Stevens).
