Studio-Ensemble
Studio-Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41785ca0-c969-4bd5-812d-9516e6769401
Studio-Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Dirty Dancing (1987) - The Time of My Life
Donald Markowitz
Dirty Dancing (1987) - The Time of My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wrpf.jpglink
Dirty Dancing (1987) - The Time of My Life
Last played on
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013): 3 BFF
Paul Leonard‐Morgan
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013): 3 BFF
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013): 3 BFF
Loving Vincent (2017): The Sower with Setting Sun
Clint Mansell
Loving Vincent (2017): The Sower with Setting Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5b0.jpglink
Loving Vincent (2017): The Sower with Setting Sun
The Magic Roundabout
Alain Legrand
The Magic Roundabout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Magic Roundabout
Adaptation (2002): "The Slough Pit of Creation"
Carter Burwell
Adaptation (2002): "The Slough Pit of Creation"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050hp2p.jpglink
Adaptation (2002): "The Slough Pit of Creation"
Last played on
"METROLAND" (1998): "Title"
Mark Knopfler
"METROLAND" (1998): "Title"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv14.jpglink
"METROLAND" (1998): "Title"
Last played on
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Space Capsule"
Stomu Yamashta
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Space Capsule"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Space Capsule"
Last played on
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Poker Dice"
Stomu Yamashta
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Poker Dice"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976): "Poker Dice"
Last played on
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014): The New Lobby Boy
Alexandre Desplat
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014): The New Lobby Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmn4.jpglink
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014): The New Lobby Boy
Orchestra
Last played on
The Experimenter (2015): Initial Conclusions
Bryan Senti & Studio-Ensemble
The Experimenter (2015): Initial Conclusions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Experimenter (2015): Initial Conclusions
Composer
Last played on
Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Main Theme
Daniel Pemberton
Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) Main Theme
Last played on
Water Theme No 1
Hanan Townshend
Water Theme No 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Water Theme No 1
Last played on
Arc de Triomphe - Josephine
Lorna Dallas
Arc de Triomphe - Josephine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arc de Triomphe - Josephine
Last played on
The Golden Moth - Nuts in May
Studio-Ensemble
The Golden Moth - Nuts in May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Golden Moth - Nuts in May
Last played on
What Maisie Knew (2012) - What Maisie Knew
Nick Urata
What Maisie Knew (2012) - What Maisie Knew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Maisie Knew (2012) - What Maisie Knew
Last played on
The Girl on the Train (2016) - I'm Sorry
Danny Elfman
The Girl on the Train (2016) - I'm Sorry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgsm.jpglink
The Girl on the Train (2016) - I'm Sorry
Last played on
The Infiltrator (2016) - I'm Going To Miss Bob Musella
Christopher E. Hajian
The Infiltrator (2016) - I'm Going To Miss Bob Musella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Infiltrator (2016) - I'm Going To Miss Bob Musella
Last played on
Hell or High Water (2016) - Mama's Room
Nick Cave
Hell or High Water (2016) - Mama's Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
Hell or High Water (2016) - Mama's Room
Last played on
Radioscopie (Fluoroscopy)
Georges Delerue
Radioscopie (Fluoroscopy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radioscopie (Fluoroscopy)
Le Dernier Metro (1980) - Main Titles
Georges Delerue
Le Dernier Metro (1980) - Main Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Dernier Metro (1980) - Main Titles
Tirez sur le Pianiste (1960) - Love theme
Georges Delerue
Tirez sur le Pianiste (1960) - Love theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tirez sur le Pianiste (1960) - Love theme
The Mutations (1977) - Freak Show
Basil Kirchin
The Mutations (1977) - Freak Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mutations (1977) - Freak Show
Last played on
Mr Turner (2014) - Mr Turner
Gary Yershon
Mr Turner (2014) - Mr Turner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Turner (2014) - Mr Turner
Pollock (2000) - The Mural Goes On
Jeff Beal
Pollock (2000) - The Mural Goes On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pollock (2000) - The Mural Goes On
Pollock (2000) - Beauty From Pain
Jeff Beal
Pollock (2000) - Beauty From Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pollock (2000) - Beauty From Pain
Batman (1966) - Theme from the TV Series
Neal Hefti
Batman (1966) - Theme from the TV Series
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Batman (1966) - Theme from the TV Series
Last played on
Life of Brian (1979) - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life (Instrumental)
Eric Idle
Life of Brian (1979) - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ruling Class (1972) - Closing Credits
John Cameron, John Cameron & Studio-Ensemble
The Ruling Class (1972) - Closing Credits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ruling Class (1972) - Closing Credits
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Anomalisa (2016) - Anomalisa
Carter Burwell
Anomalisa (2016) - Anomalisa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050hp2p.jpglink
Anomalisa (2016) - Anomalisa
Last played on
Amelie (2001) - Les Jours Tristes
Yann Tiersen
Amelie (2001) - Les Jours Tristes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tm150.jpglink
Amelie (2001) - Les Jours Tristes
Last played on
Under the Skin (2013): Love
Mica Levi
Under the Skin (2013): Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx5y.jpglink
Under the Skin (2013): Love
Last played on
101 Reykjavic (2000) - Theme
Damon Albarn
101 Reykjavic (2000) - Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fltpt.jpglink
101 Reykjavic (2000) - Theme
The Theory of Everything (2014) - Cambridge, 1963
Jóhann Jóhannsson
The Theory of Everything (2014) - Cambridge, 1963
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
The Theory of Everything (2014) - Cambridge, 1963
The Theory of Everything (2014) - The Whirling Ways of the Stars That Pass
Jóhann Jóhannsson
The Theory of Everything (2014) - The Whirling Ways of the Stars That Pass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
The Theory of Everything (2014) - The Whirling Ways of the Stars That Pass
The Theory of Everything (2014) - Domestic Pressures
Jóhann Jóhannsson
The Theory of Everything (2014) - Domestic Pressures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
The Theory of Everything (2014) - Domestic Pressures
Sicario (2015) - Convoy
Jóhann Jóhannsson
Sicario (2015) - Convoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
Sicario (2015) - Convoy
Prisoners (2013) - Through Falling Snow
Jóhann Jóhannsson
Prisoners (2013) - Through Falling Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
Prisoners (2013) - Through Falling Snow
The Miner's Hymns (2010) - The Cause of Labour is the Hope of the World
Jóhann Jóhannsson
The Miner's Hymns (2010) - The Cause of Labour is the Hope of the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n62pp.jpglink
The Miner's Hymns (2010) - The Cause of Labour is the Hope of the World
Children of Nature (1991) - Titles
Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson
Children of Nature (1991) - Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Children of Nature (1991) - Titles
With Wand'ring Steps
Jocelyn Pook
With Wand'ring Steps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpg7y.jpglink
With Wand'ring Steps
Last played on
THE SECRET OF ROAN INISH (1995): Main Theme/Fiona
Mason Daring
THE SECRET OF ROAN INISH (1995): Main Theme/Fiona
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE SECRET OF ROAN INISH (1995): Main Theme/Fiona
Last played on
ORLANDO (1993): Maze
Sally Potter
ORLANDO (1993): Maze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ORLANDO (1993): Maze
Last played on
GRAVITY (2013): Gravity
Steven Price
GRAVITY (2013): Gravity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GRAVITY (2013): Gravity
Last played on
Should I Tell You I Love You, from Around the World in Eighty Days
Cole Porter
Should I Tell You I Love You, from Around the World in Eighty Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Should I Tell You I Love You, from Around the World in Eighty Days
Look What I Found, from Around the World in Eighty Days
Cole Porter
Look What I Found, from Around the World in Eighty Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Look What I Found, from Around the World in Eighty Days
Something To Shout About, from Something to Shout About
Cole Porter
Something To Shout About, from Something to Shout About
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Something To Shout About, from Something to Shout About
Mrs Brown: After the Dance
Studio-Ensemble
Mrs Brown: After the Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Brown: After the Dance
Last played on
Back to artist