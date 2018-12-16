Cidny BullensAmerican singer-songwriter. Born 21 March 1955
Cidny Bullens
1955-03-21
Cidny Bullens Biography (Wikipedia)
Cidny Bullens (born March 21, 1955), formerly known as Cindy Bullens, is an American singer-songwriter who is best known for serving as backup vocalist on tours and albums with Elton John and Rod Stewart; as well as providing vocals on the soundtrack of the 1978 feature film Grease. In 2012, Bullens came out as transgender and changed his name to Cidny Bullens.
Cidny Bullens Tracks
It's Raining On Prom Night
It's Raining On Prom Night
Somewhere Between Heaven & Earth
Somewhere Between Heaven & Earth
In A Perfect World
In A Perfect World
