One Inch PunchGrunge/hip hop duo from Los Angeles. Formed 1995. Disbanded 1997
One Inch Punch
1995
One Inch Punch Biography (Wikipedia)
One Inch Punch (aka One-Inch-Punch) was an alternative duo from Los Angeles consisting of former Justin Warfield Supernaut members Justin Warfield and Gianni Garofalo, with Warfield now being part of the darkwave music duo She Wants Revenge.
