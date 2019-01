One Inch Punch (aka One-Inch-Punch) was an alternative duo from Los Angeles consisting of former Justin Warfield Supernaut members Justin Warfield and Gianni Garofalo, with Warfield now being part of the darkwave music duo She Wants Revenge.

