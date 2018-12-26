Thea GilmoreBorn 25 November 1979
Thea Gilmore
Thea Gilmore Biography (Wikipedia)
Thea Eve Gilmore (born 25 November 1979) is an English singer-songwriter. She began her career working in a recording studio, where she was discovered by her now long-time collaborator, producer and sometime co-songwriter Nigel Stonier, whom she married in October 2005.
Thea Gilmore Performances & Interviews
Thea Gilmore Live in Session
2015-05-03
Thea Gilmore performs two songs live on Weekend Wogan
Thea Gilmore Live in Session
'Every parent feels the sense of wanting to make the world better for your kids'
2013-08-20
Singer-songwriter Thea Gilmore chats to Clare about her new album, Regardless.
'Every parent feels the sense of wanting to make the world better for your kids'
Thea Gilmore speaks with Janice Long
2013-04-03
Singer/songwriter Thea Gilmore chats with Janice Long.
Thea Gilmore speaks with Janice Long
Thea Gilmore Tracks
That'll Be Christmas
Thea Gilmore
That'll Be Christmas
That'll Be Christmas
Listen the Snow is Falling
Thea Gilmore
Listen the Snow is Falling
Listen the Snow is Falling
Josefs Train
Thea Gilmore
Josefs Train
Josefs Train
Lay Down Honey (feat. Thea Gilmore)
Matt Owens
Lay Down Honey (feat. Thea Gilmore)
Lay Down Honey (feat. Thea Gilmore)
December in New York
Thea Gilmore
December in New York
December in New York
Thea Gilmore Links
