Young GunzUS rap duo. Formed 1995
Young Gunz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41762041-1e55-48c8-8f77-45e342e52ba9
Young Gunz Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Gunz is an American hip hop duo from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, composed of rappers Young Chris (born Chris Ries in 1983) and Neef Buck (born Hanif Muhammad in 1983). The group is part of Beanie Sigel's State Property collective and was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records. Young Gunz' debut single, "Can't Stop, Won't Stop", made the top 15 on the Billboard charts in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young Gunz Tracks
Sort by
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
Young Gunz
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
Last played on
Countdown Riddim (Instrumental)
Young Gunz
Countdown Riddim (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Countdown Riddim (Instrumental)
Last played on
No Better Love
Young Gunz
No Better Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Better Love
Last played on
No Better Love (Instrumental)
Young Gunz
No Better Love (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Better Love (Instrumental)
Last played on
Friday Night
Young Gunz
Friday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday Night
Last played on
Young Gunz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist