State Chamber Choir of Moscow ConservatoryFormed 1971. Disbanded 1991
State Chamber Choir of Moscow Conservatory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41728a0d-8d8b-4a70-ba18-5c852415c551
Tracks
Sort by
Hymn of the Cherubim
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Hymn of the Cherubim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Hymn of the Cherubim
Last played on
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom for chorus
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom for chorus
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cherubic Hymn (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Cherubic Hymn (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
Last played on
Complete this work which I began (Choir Concerto)
Alfred Schnittke
Complete this work which I began (Choir Concerto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Complete this work which I began (Choir Concerto)
Singer
Last played on
All-Night Vigil: Blessed be the Man; O Serene Light
Sergei Rachmaninov
All-Night Vigil: Blessed be the Man; O Serene Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
All-Night Vigil: Blessed be the Man; O Serene Light
Last played on
16 Children's songs Op.54: no.5; Legenda
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
16 Children's songs Op.54: no.5; Legenda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
16 Children's songs Op.54: no.5; Legenda
Last played on
Now Lettest Thou Depart (Vespers, Nunc Dimittis)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Now Lettest Thou Depart (Vespers, Nunc Dimittis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Now Lettest Thou Depart (Vespers, Nunc Dimittis)
Last played on
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom Op.41 - no.5: after the reading of the gospel
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Liturgy of St John Chrysostom Op.41 - no.5: after the reading of the gospel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Sinfonia Antartica for soprano, women's chorus and orchestra (Symphony No.7)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sinfonia Antartica for soprano, women's chorus and orchestra (Symphony No.7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sinfonia Antartica for soprano, women's chorus and orchestra (Symphony No.7)
Singer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exdfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-16T18:18:58
16
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-14T18:18:58
14
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist