Barry Hyde in Conversation and Session

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y1nrb.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y1nrb.jpg

2016-06-11T22:05:00.000Z

Barry Hyde chats to Nick Roberts and plays a couple of tracks from his new album Malady acoustically. We also hear a track from the album and one of his Ivor Cutler covers!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y1ns7