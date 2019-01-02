Les Siècles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p039qbsj.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/416b6251-c71c-492f-9f71-2c58ba55593e
Les Siècles Performances & Interviews
- Saint‐Saëns: Samson and Delilah – Bacchanal – excerpt (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cs9m5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cs9m5.jpg2017-08-19T10:20:00.000ZThe hugely acclaimed period instruments of Les Siècles perform Saint‐Saëns's Samson and Delilah - Bacchanal (excerpt).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cs8dj
Saint‐Saëns: Samson and Delilah – Bacchanal – excerpt (2017)
- Stravinsky: Le sacre du printemps - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T11:56:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Stravinsky's Le sacre du printemps.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwj8d
Stravinsky: Le sacre du printemps - Preview Clip
- Massenet: Le Cid - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T11:54:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Massenet's Le Cid.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwj3l
Massenet: Le Cid - Preview Clip
- Délibes: Coppélia - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T11:51:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Délibes' Coppélia.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwhx3
Délibes: Coppélia - Preview Clip
- Rameau: Les Indes galantes - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T11:48:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Rameau's Les Indes galantes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwhqf
Rameau: Les Indes galantes - Preview Clip
- Lully: Le bourgeois gentilhomme - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-10-17T11:45:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Lully's Le bourgeois gentilhomme.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jwhhd
Lully: Le bourgeois gentilhomme - Preview Clip
Les Siècles Tracks
Sort by
Scherzo-valse (Suite pastorale)
Emmanuel Chabrier
Scherzo-valse (Suite pastorale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Scherzo-valse (Suite pastorale)
Last played on
Nocturnes: 3. Sirènes
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes: 3. Sirènes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Nocturnes: 3. Sirènes
Nocturnes: 2. Fêtes
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes: 2. Fêtes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Nocturnes: 2. Fêtes
Nocturnes: 1. Nuages
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes: 1. Nuages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Nocturnes: 1. Nuages
Benares (4 Hindou Poems)
Sabine Devieilhe
Benares (4 Hindou Poems)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255vz9.jpglink
Benares (4 Hindou Poems)
Last played on
Lahore (4 Hindu Poems)
Maurice Delage
Lahore (4 Hindu Poems)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255vz9.jpglink
Lahore (4 Hindu Poems)
Last played on
Nocturnes, CD 98: 2. Fêtes
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes, CD 98: 2. Fêtes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Nocturnes, CD 98: 2. Fêtes
Last played on
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Last played on
Lever du Jour (Daphnis et Chloe)
Maurice Ravel
Lever du Jour (Daphnis et Chloe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Lever du Jour (Daphnis et Chloe)
Last played on
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 4)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 4)
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 3)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 3)
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 2)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 2)
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 1)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 1)
Suite Pastorale - ii) Danse villageoise
Emmanuel Chabrier
Suite Pastorale - ii) Danse villageoise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Suite Pastorale - ii) Danse villageoise
Last played on
Le jardin féerique (Ma Mère l'Oye)
Maurice Ravel
Le jardin féerique (Ma Mère l'Oye)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le jardin féerique (Ma Mère l'Oye)
Last played on
Reve (Orchestral Suite no.1)
Claude Debussy
Reve (Orchestral Suite no.1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Reve (Orchestral Suite no.1)
Last played on
Le jour sous le soleil béni (Madame Chrysantheme)
André Messager
Le jour sous le soleil béni (Madame Chrysantheme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255vz9.jpglink
Le jour sous le soleil béni (Madame Chrysantheme)
Last played on
Lever du jour (Daphnis et Chloé)
Maurice Ravel
Lever du jour (Daphnis et Chloé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Lever du jour (Daphnis et Chloé)
Last played on
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrp.jpglink
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Last played on
The Rite of Spring (Part 2)
Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring (Part 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rite of Spring (Part 2)
Last played on
Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68a: IV. Rigaudon. Assez vif
Maurice Ravel
Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68a: IV. Rigaudon. Assez vif
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68a: IV. Rigaudon. Assez vif
Last played on
Rite of Spring - Opening - 'L'adoration de la Terre'
Igor Stravinsky
Rite of Spring - Opening - 'L'adoration de la Terre'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Rite of Spring - Opening - 'L'adoration de la Terre'
Last played on
Shéhérazade, ouverture de féerie, M. 17
Maurice Ravel
Shéhérazade, ouverture de féerie, M. 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Shéhérazade, ouverture de féerie, M. 17
Last played on
Alborada del gracioso arr for orchestra
Maurice Ravel
Alborada del gracioso arr for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Alborada del gracioso arr for orchestra
Last played on
La Mer (De l'aube à midi sur la mer)
Claude Debussy
La Mer (De l'aube à midi sur la mer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Mer (De l'aube à midi sur la mer)
Last played on
Premiere suite pour Orchestre - Fete
Claude Debussy
Premiere suite pour Orchestre - Fete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Premiere suite pour Orchestre - Fete
Last played on
Les parfums de la nuit (Ibéria)
Claude Debussy
Les parfums de la nuit (Ibéria)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Les parfums de la nuit (Ibéria)
Last played on
La Romance d'Ariel, L. 54
Claude Debussy
La Romance d'Ariel, L. 54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Romance d'Ariel, L. 54
Last played on
4 poèmes hindous: II. Lahore
Maurice Delage
4 poèmes hindous: II. Lahore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t2sz.jpglink
4 poèmes hindous: II. Lahore
Last played on
Celle Qui Vient Est Plus Belle (Thais)
Jules Massenet
Celle Qui Vient Est Plus Belle (Thais)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Celle Qui Vient Est Plus Belle (Thais)
Last played on
Daphnis et Chloé, Troisième partie (conclusion)
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis et Chloé, Troisième partie (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Daphnis et Chloé, Troisième partie (conclusion)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Les Siècles
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 42: Les Siècles and François-Xavier Roth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev56q9
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-16T18:04:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w309f.jpg
16
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 42: Les Siècles and François-Xavier Roth
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 4: Les Siècles – The Rite of Spring
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3pmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-14T18:04:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cx4y8.jpg
14
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 4: Les Siècles – The Rite of Spring
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist