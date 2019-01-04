Münchner RundfunkorchesterFormed 1952
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Munich Radio Orchestra (German: Münchner Rundfunkorchester) is a German symphony orchestra based in Munich. It is one of the two orchestras affiliated with the Bavarian Radio (Bayerischer Rundfunk), the other being the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.
A precursor ensemble to the Munich Radio Orchestra was established in the 1920s. The current Munich Radio Orchestra was formalised in 1952, with Werner Schmidt-Boelke as its first chief conductor. The orchestra's focus has historically been on light music, with particular emphasis in its early years as an orchestra for operettas. The orchestra was also historically known for its Sunday concerts.
From the chief conductorship of Lamberto Gardelli (1982-1985) onwards, the orchestra expanded its repertoire into opera, specifically Italian opera. This work continued under the orchestra's next three chief conductors, all Italians, Giuseppe Patanè (1988–1989), Roberto Abbado (1992–1998), and Marcello Viotti (1998–2005). This activity extended to commercial recordings of operas and opera excerpts with the orchestra's chief conductors.
Tracks
Sort by
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Violin Concerto in D Minor, MWV O3: I. Allegro
Tatiana's Letter Scene (Eugene Onegin)
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Proserpine: Air de Sabatino (Act II)
Non piangere, Liu; Ah! Per l'ultima volta - Turandot, Act 1
Par quel trouble profond (Cinq-Mars)
Che Faro Senza Euridyce
Il barbiere di Siviglia: Una voce poco fa
Ebben? Ne Andrò Lontana
Una voce poco fa (The Barber of Seville)
Nessun Dorma (Turandot)
Concerto for 2 Pianos in E Major, MWV O5: III. Allegro
Largo al factotum (The Barber of Seville)
Cinq-Mars (Act 3)
Balcony Scene (Romeo And Juliette)
Le Tribut de Zamora - Act 4
Le Tribut de Zamora - Act 3
Le Tribut de Zamora - Act 2
Le Tribut de Zamora - Act 1
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Scintille, diamant! (Tales of Hoffmann)
Non so piu casa son; Voi che sapete (The Marriage of Figaro)
Extase de la Vierge (La Vierge)
Le Dernier Sommeil de la Vierge (La Vierge)
Donna non vidi mai (Manon Lescaut)
Ecco ridente in cielo (The Barber of Seville)
'Al tuo seno fortunato' (Anima Del Filosofo; Act 2 Scene 3)
Der Rosenkavalier: 'Wie du warst! Wie du bist!' (Octavian)
Luisa Miller, Act 2; Tu puniscimi, o Signore
Overture to Cinq-Mars
Flying Dutchman: Die Frist ist um
O Fortuna (from Carmina Burana)
The Magic Flute: Act 1 Aria. 'Die Bildnis ist bezaubernd schon'
Rigoletto - Act 3; La Donna e mobile [Duke's song]
Ah! Un foco insolito
La vierge: Le dernier sommeil de la vierge; Extase de la vierge
Don Carlo: "Per me giunto è il di"
Sous Le Feuillage Sombre (Lalla-Roukh)
La Vierge: Extase de la vierge "Rêve infini! Divine extase!"
Djamileh - Overture
Suor Angelica: Senza mamma
Eine Nacht in Venedig. Sei mir gerusst, du holdes Venezia
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sofi Jeannin: Elgar's travelling melodies
-
Shankar: Prashanti (excerpt) (2017)
-
John Adams: Naive and Sentimental Music - excerpt (2017)
-
"You hit a button and you know you can hear 50,000 recordings of something, and I hate that."
-
Mahler: Kindertotenlieder
-
Britten: Phaedra - Preview Clip
-
Tippett: Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli - Preview Clip
-
Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Clip
-
Holst: St Paul's Suite - Preview Clip
-
Britten: Prelude and Fugue - Preview Clip