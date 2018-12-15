James GangUS rock group. Formed 1966
James Gang
1966
James Gang Biography (Wikipedia)
The James Gang was an American rock band formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1966. The band enjoyed moderate success with the singles "Funk #49" and "Walk Away," and are perhaps best remembered as the first popular band to feature the guitarist/vocalist Joe Walsh, who would later go on to become a successful solo musician, as well as a member of the Eagles.
James Gang Tracks
Walk Away
James Gang
Walk Away
Walk Away
Ashes The Rain And I
James Gang
Ashes The Rain And I
Ashes The Rain And I
Take A Look Around
James Gang
Take A Look Around
Funk 49
James Gang
Funk 49
Funk 49
Alexis
James Gang
Alexis
Alexis
Woman
James Gang
Woman
Woman
Thanks
James Gang
Thanks
Thanks
Cusan Brwnt
James Gang
Cusan Brwnt
Cusan Brwnt
Midnight Man
James Gang
Midnight Man
Midnight Man
