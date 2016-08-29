Geraldo PinoBorn 10 February 1939. Died 10 November 2008
Gerald Emeka Pine, better known as Geraldo Pino (1 February 1934 - 9 November 2008), was a Sierra Leonean Nigerian musician. He was one of the early pioneers of modern African pop music.
Born in 1934 in Enugu, Nigeria, Pino was the son of a Sierra Leonean lawyer, and a mother who died when he was young. He co-founded the Heartbeats in the 1960s and was Chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria Rivers State Branch from 1995 to 2004. He died of illness in Port Harcourt on 9 November 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
