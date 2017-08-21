Soul VendorsFormed 1967
Soul Vendors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41668394-74ce-4de6-a3d8-2bfeada439e4
Soul Vendors Tracks
Sort by
Swing Easy
Soul Vendors
Swing Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing Easy
Last played on
Give Me A Little Sign
Soul Vendors
Give Me A Little Sign
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Know Why
Soul Vendors
Dont Know Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Know Why
Last played on
Dancing Mood
Delroy Wilson
Dancing Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxh7.jpglink
Dancing Mood
Last played on
Ringo Rock
Soul Vendors
Ringo Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ringo Rock
Last played on
Streets of Gold
Soul Vendors
Streets of Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Streets of Gold
Last played on
Love Me Girl
Soul Vendors
Love Me Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Girl
Last played on
Soul Vendors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist