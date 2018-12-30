Robert Harbron
Robert Harbron Tracks
Wassail
Chris Wood, Hugh Lupton, Robert Harbron, John Dipper & Olivia Ross
Last played on
The Rising of the Lark
Trad.
Rose Howard
Rob Harbron and Sam Sweeney, Sam Sweeney & Robert Harbron
Composer
Highland Soldier
Trad.
The Weaver's Daughter
Andy Cutting
Last played on
Pretty Nancy
Andy Cutting
Last played on
Thaxted/Leaving Old England
Nancy Kerr & James Fagan
Last played on
Great Uncle Henry/Waiting For Rain
Rob Harbron and Emma Reed
Performer
Last played on
The Wellesley
Trad, Sam Sweeney & Robert Harbron
Composer
Rose Howard
Sam Sweeney; Rob Harbron, Sam Sweeney & Robert Harbron
Composer
Home Lad, Home
Sarah Morgann
Young Collins/Getting Up Stairs
Robert Harbron
Last played on
Dundas
Robert Harbron
Last played on
November Waltz
Robert Harbron
Last played on
Big Set
Robert Harbron
Performer
Last played on
Camberwell Polka
Robert Harbron
Performer
Last played on
Da Unst Bridal March/Master Kilby
Rob Harbron & Emma Reid, Robert Harbron & Emma Reid
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Brollopsmarch Afternils Bernhard Ljunggren
Robert Harbron
Performer
Last played on
Old Mother Eve
Trad, Emily Portman, Lucy Farrell, Robert Harbron & Ruth Tongue
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Camberwell - Polska från Mörkö efter Anders Gustaf Andersson
Rob Harbron and Emma Reid
Performer
Last played on
The Lover's Ghost
Jon Boden
Last played on
The Servant Man (feat. Robert Harbron, Nancy Kerr & Sam Sweeney)
Fay Hield
Last played on
