Claudja BarryBorn 1952
Claudja Barry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/415ff50e-9f79-4868-9e54-1217e9ec752f
Claudja Barry Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudja Barry (born 1952) is a singer, songwriter and actress. Her successful songs were "Down and Counting", "Boogie Woogie Dancin' Shoes" and others. As an actress, she is known for performing in the European versions of stage musicals AC/DC and Catch My Soul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claudja Barry Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Dynamite
Claudja Barry
Sweet Dynamite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Dynamite
Last played on
Love For The Sake Love
Claudja Barry
Love For The Sake Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love For The Sake Love
Last played on
Sweet Dynamite (Mike Maurro Mix)
Claudja Barry
Sweet Dynamite (Mike Maurro Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work Me Over
Claudja Barry
Work Me Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work Me Over
Last played on
Feliz Navidad
Claudja Barry
Feliz Navidad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feliz Navidad
Last played on
Love For The Sake Of Love (feat. Claudja Barry)
The Salsoul Orchestra
Love For The Sake Of Love (feat. Claudja Barry)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love For The Sake Of Love (feat. Claudja Barry)
Last played on
Dance Dance Dance
Claudja Barry
Dance Dance Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Dance Dance
Last played on
Sweet Dynamite (Todd Terje Edit)
Claudja Barry
Sweet Dynamite (Todd Terje Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Woogie Dancin' Shoes (12" Version)
Claudja Barry
Boogie Woogie Dancin' Shoes (12" Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Woogie Dancin' Shoes (12" Version)
Last played on
Claudja Barry Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist