Claudja Barry (born 1952) is a singer, songwriter and actress. Her successful songs were "Down and Counting", "Boogie Woogie Dancin' Shoes" and others. As an actress, she is known for performing in the European versions of stage musicals AC/DC and Catch My Soul.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia