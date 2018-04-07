Tim van de Stadt, known professionally by his stage name Atmozfears, is a Dutch hardstyle artist. Atmozfears was previously a trio, consisting of Tim, Kevin Keiser and Michael Jessen, formed in 2009. By the end of 2012, Jessen had left the group. In February 2012, Atmozfears joined the hardstyle label Scantraxx Records. Atmozfears has played at such festivals as Defqon.1, The Qontinent, Q-Base and Tomorrowland.

On July 1, 2013, Scantraxx announced that Tim and Kevin had gone separate ways. Tim kept the "Atmozfears" synonym, while Kevin would end up becoming another hardstyle producer called Infrno. In 2017, Tim collaborated with Hardwell on the Hardwell & Friends Vol.1 EP on a song called "All That We Are Living For" featuring M.Bronx. In 2018, Atmozfears produced the main anthem for the Q-Base Festival, commemorating its 15th and last edition.