Malu TrevejoBorn 15 November 2002
Malu Trevejo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/415e9618-568d-4ca9-8610-b9de38033e26
Malu Trevejo Biography (Wikipedia)
María Luisa "Malu" Trevejo (born October 15, 2002) is a Cuban-American social media personality, dancer and singer-songwriter based in Miami, United States. She initially rose to fame as a Instagram personality with more than 5 million followers, and Musical.ly user with 2 million fans before gaining a following as a singer. On September 22, 2017, she released her début single "Luna Llena" through Universal Music Latin. This song has acquired over 50 million views. Not long after, she released another single "En Mi Mente" which has almost 10 million views. In April, 2018 she featured in a collaboration with upcoming English pop singer HRVY called "Hasta Luego" which already has over 5.4 million views.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malu Trevejo Tracks
Sort by
Hasta Luego
HRVY
Hasta Luego
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d22bw.jpglink
Hasta Luego
Last played on
Back to artist