María Luisa "Malu" Trevejo (born October 15, 2002) is a Cuban-American social media personality, dancer and singer-songwriter based in Miami, United States. She initially rose to fame as a Instagram personality with more than 5 million followers, and Musical.ly user with 2 million fans before gaining a following as a singer. On September 22, 2017, she released her début single "Luna Llena" through Universal Music Latin. This song has acquired over 50 million views. Not long after, she released another single "En Mi Mente" which has almost 10 million views. In April, 2018 she featured in a collaboration with upcoming English pop singer HRVY called "Hasta Luego" which already has over 5.4 million views.