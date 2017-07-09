Orquesta Riverside (known as Orquesta Havana Riverside between 1938 and 1941) was a highly successful Cuban big band that was amongst the most popular ensembles of the 1940s and 1950s. Founded in 1938, it was originally directed by local musician Enrique González Mantici until 1945. Other directors were Antonio Sosa (1945-47), Pedro Vila (1947-57), Adolfo Guzmán (1957-62), Argelio González and Nelson Arocha.

In 1993, the ensemble disbanded after a long period lacking success. Years later, Raúl Nacianceno Miyares, a former saxophonist in the band, revived the name of the band with young music graduates, playing the same arrangements as 50 years ago.