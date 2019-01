Vacationer is an American band based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Brooklyn, NY. It is composed of Kenny Vasoli (lead singer/bass), Ryan Zimmaro (drums), Michael Mullin (keyboards/backing vocals), Greg Altman (guitar/backing vocals). The band describe its music as "nu-hula". Song writing is done primarily by Kenny Vasoli.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia