Vacationer is an American band based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Brooklyn, NY. It is composed of Kenny Vasoli (lead singer/bass), Ryan Zimmaro (drums), Michael Mullin (keyboards/backing vocals), Greg Altman (guitar/backing vocals). The band describe its music as "nu-hula". Song writing is done primarily by Kenny Vasoli.
