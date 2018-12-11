Rod PicottBorn 3 November 1964
Rod Picott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04z3pk7.jpg
1964-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4152a702-c293-42e9-863a-08e53a5e080f
Rod Picott Biography (Wikipedia)
Rod Picott (born November 3, 1964) is a singer-songwriter whose music incorporates elements of Americana, alternative country, and folk. He was born in New Hampshire, but relocated to Nashville, Tennessee in 1994. After several years of playing local clubs and supporting such acts as Alison Krauss, he released his first album in 2001. As of 2017, he has released 11 albums.
Rod Picott Tracks
Falling Down
Rod Picott
Falling Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Falling Down
Last played on
We All Live On
Rod Picott
We All Live On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
We All Live On
Last played on
Blanket Of Stars
Rod Picott
Blanket Of Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Blanket Of Stars
Last played on
Be My Bonnie
Rod Picott
Be My Bonnie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Be My Bonnie
Last played on
Take Home Pay
Rod Picott
Take Home Pay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Take Home Pay
Last played on
On The Way Down
Rod Picott
On The Way Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
On The Way Down
Last played on
The Shape Of You
Rod Picott
The Shape Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
The Shape Of You
Last played on
Straight Job
Rod Picott
Straight Job
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Straight Job
Last played on
Torn in Two
Rod Picott
Torn in Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Torn in Two
Last played on
Elbow Grease
Rod Picott
Elbow Grease
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Elbow Grease
Last played on
Spare Change -RX 8/2/16 -Live Session
Rod Picott
Spare Change -RX 8/2/16 -Live Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Maybe That's What It Takes
Rod Picott
Maybe That's What It Takes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Maybe That's What It Takes
Last played on
Rust Belt Fields
Rod Picott
Rust Belt Fields
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Rust Belt Fields
Last played on
I Was Not Worth Your Love
Rod Picott
I Was Not Worth Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
I Was Not Worth Your Love
Last played on
This World Is A Dangerous Place
Rod Picott
This World Is A Dangerous Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
This World Is A Dangerous Place
Last played on
Drunken Barber's Hand
Rod Picott
Drunken Barber's Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Drunken Barber's Hand
Last played on
Until I'm Satisfied
Rod Picott
Until I'm Satisfied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Until I'm Satisfied
Last played on
Dreams
Rod Picott
Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Dreams
Last played on
Welding Burns
Rod Picott
Welding Burns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Welding Burns
Last played on
Jealous Heart
Rod Picott
Jealous Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Jealous Heart
Last played on
Where No One Knows My Name
Rod Picott
Where No One Knows My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Where No One Knows My Name
Last played on
Might Be Broken Now
Rod Picott
Might Be Broken Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Might Be Broken Now
Last played on
Bluebonet
Rod Picott
Bluebonet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Bluebonet
Last played on
Milkweed
Rod Picott
Milkweed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pk7.jpglink
Milkweed
Last played on
