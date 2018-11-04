Jimi Tenor (born Lassi O. T. Lehto, 1965 in Lahti, Finland) is a Finnish musician. His artist name is a combination of the first name of his youth idol Jimmy Osmond and the tenor saxophone. His band Jimi Tenor & His Shamans released its first album in 1988, whilst Tenor's first solo album appeared in 1994. "Take Me Baby" became his first hit in 1994. He has released albums on Sähkö Recordings, Warp Records and Kitty-Yo record labels.

Tenor has performed several times with the avant-garde big band Flat Earth Society.

In 2009, he contributed a cover of an Elektroids song to the Warp20 (Recreated) compilation album, as well as having his song "Paint the Stars" covered by Hudson Mohawke.