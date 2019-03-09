Praying MantisUK rock/metal band. Formed 1974
Praying Mantis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4150ecb6-ec16-474e-8273-d4bdf577e931
Praying Mantis Biography (Wikipedia)
Praying Mantis are an English rock band. Although a part of the new wave of British heavy metal scene, they pursued a musical direction more melodic and AOR-sounding than their contemporaries.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Praying Mantis Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Praying Mantis, Maiden United, The Deep - UK and Tony Moore
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
7
Nov
2019
Praying Mantis, Buckcherry, Dee Snider, Michael Monroe, Skam, Zodiac Mindwarp, Toseland, Dear Superstar, Chemia, Those Damn Crows, Hand of Dimes, Killcode, These Wicked Rivers, Hollowstar, Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters, Evyltyde, At The Sun, Pulverise, Devilfire, Kikamora, Gin Annie, Cadence Noir, Wicked Stone, Ethyrfield, White Raven Down, Tomorrow is lost, Ravenbreed and Black Tree Vultures
Unknown venue, Norwich, UK
Praying Mantis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist