Hannes Grossmann (born 8 September 1982) is a German drummer who plays for the US death metal band Hate Eternal, German progressive band Alkaloid, and for U.S. technical extreme metal supergroup Blotted Science. He was also the drummer during Necrophagist's Epitaph era and played with Obscura .

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia