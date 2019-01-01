Hannes GrossmannGerman Drummer. Born 2 September 1982
Hannes Grossmann
1982-09-02
Hannes Grossmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannes Grossmann (born 8 September 1982) is a German drummer who plays for the US death metal band Hate Eternal, German progressive band Alkaloid, and for U.S. technical extreme metal supergroup Blotted Science. He was also the drummer during Necrophagist's Epitaph era and played with Obscura .
