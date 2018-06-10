PaperfaceMusician songwriter performer
Paperface
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qjn4z.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/414c879c-a4e3-48eb-bd31-745b00271e94
Paperface Tracks
Sort by
Boy
Paperface
Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn5m.jpglink
Boy
Last played on
Mr Wrong
Paperface
Mr Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn5m.jpglink
Mr Wrong
Last played on
Let's Go Travelling
Paperface
Let's Go Travelling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn5m.jpglink
Let's Go Travelling
Last played on
Idiot
Paperface
Idiot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ssvbg.jpglink
Idiot
Last played on
We Went To Nice (session)
Paperface
We Went To Nice (session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn5m.jpglink
We Went To Nice (session)
Last played on
Idiot (session)
Paperface
Idiot (session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn5m.jpglink
Idiot (session)
Last played on
Out Of Time (session for BBC Radio Wales)
Paperface
Out Of Time (session for BBC Radio Wales)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn5m.jpglink
Out Of Time (session for BBC Radio Wales)
Last played on
Alison
Paperface
Alison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn7d.jpglink
Alison
Last played on
Amsterdam
Paperface
Amsterdam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjnbr.jpglink
Amsterdam
Last played on
A Bigger Man
Paperface
A Bigger Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qjn5r.jpglink
A Bigger Man
Last played on
Back to artist