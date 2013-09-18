Jonathan BattishillBorn May 1738. Died 10 December 1801
Jonathan Battishill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1738-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4147aa34-1e3c-449e-865d-a0d0ce01af62
Jonathan Battishill Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Battishill (May 1738 – 10 December 1801) was an English composer, keyboard player, and concert tenor. He began his career as a composer writing theatre music but later devoted himself to working as an organist and composer for the Church of England. He is considered one of the outstanding 18th century English composers of church music and is best remembered today for his seven-part anthem Call to Remembrance, which has long survived in the repertoires of cathedral choirs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonathan Battishill Tracks
Sort by
Psalms 93, 94
Jonathan Battishill
Psalms 93, 94
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalms 93, 94
Last played on
Jonathan Battishill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist