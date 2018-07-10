John Paul WhiteBorn 1973
John Paul White
1973
John Paul White Biography
John Paul White is an American singer-songwriter, and was a member of the Grammy Award-winning duo The Civil Wars. He restarted his solo career with his 2016 release, "Beulah".
John Paul White Tracks
Lose Myself
Lera Lynn
Lose Myself
Lose Myself
What's So
John Paul White
What's So
What's So
Simple Song
John Paul
Simple Song
Simple Song
I've Been Over This Before
John Paul White
I've Been Over This Before
I've Been Over This Before
Simple Song
John Paul White
Simple Song
Simple Song
What's So (Live In Session)
John Paul White
What's So (Live In Session)
What's So (Live In Session)
The Once and Future Queen
John Paul White
The Once and Future Queen
The Once and Future Queen
Can't get It Out of My Head
John Paul White
Can't get It Out of My Head
Can't get It Out of My Head
Hate The Way You Love Me
John Paul White
Hate The Way You Love Me
Hate The Way You Love Me
The Martyr
John Paul White
The Martyr
The Martyr
I've Been Over This Before
John Paul White
I've Been Over This Before
I've Been Over This Before
