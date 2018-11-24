The Javells
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4142ee4f-9e69-4531-8736-cd83ee8fed3a
The Javells Biography (Wikipedia)
The Javells were a British Northern soul group led by Stephen Jameson (born London, 1949), an English musician. Jameson had previously recorded solo for Pye and Dawn in the 1970s, under his own name, as well as under the stage name Nosmo King (No Smoking! - a name also used by a musical hall act of the 1920s). Jameson was best known for the single "Teenage Love", from which the B-side "Goodbye Nothing To Say" was identified by Pye's Disco for reworking by The Javells.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Javells Tracks
Sort by
Goodbye (Nothing to Say) (feat. Nosmo King)
The Javells
Goodbye (Nothing to Say) (feat. Nosmo King)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye (Nothing to Say) (feat. Nosmo King)
Last played on
Goodbye Nothing To Say
The Javells
Goodbye Nothing To Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Nothing To Say
Last played on
Goodbye Nothing To Say
The Javells ft. Nosmo King
Goodbye Nothing To Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Nothing To Say
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Javells
The Javells Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist