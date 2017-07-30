Demetrius Savelio (born 28 June 1981), better known by his stage name Savage, is a New Zealand rapper of Samoan descent, and a former member of hip hop group the Deceptikonz. Savage was the first New Zealand hip hop artist in history to have a commercial single achieve platinum certification status in the United States. The "International Breakthrough" accolade of the Pacific Music Awards was created in his honour. Savage has recently applied his recognisable voice in the electronic dance music space with 5x platinum hit 'Freaks' with Timmy Trumpet, and 4x platinum hit 'Swing' with Joel Fletcher.