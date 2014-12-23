Joe PisapiaBorn 25 July 1968
Joe Pisapia
1968-07-25
Joe Pisapia Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Pisapia (born July 25, 1968) is a producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who was formerly a part of the band Guster and k.d. lang and the Siss Boom Bang. In the past he has also released albums with his band Joe, Marc's Brother, his side project Watercolor, and the solo albums Daydreams (2002) and Nightvision (2015).
