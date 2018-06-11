PhynoBorn 9 October 1986
Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike (born 9 October 1986), better known by his stage name Phyno, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He started his musical career as a producer in 2003. He is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. His debut studio album, No Guts No Glory, was released in 2014. It produced the singles "Ghost Mode", "Man of the Year", "Parcel" and "O Set". As a producer, he has worked with artists such as Timaya, Flavour, Ruggedman, Bracket, J. Martins and Mr Raw.
Who You Epp (Dj BOG Extended) (feat. Wande Coal & Phyno)
Olamide
Who You Epp (Dj BOG Extended) (feat. Wande Coal & Phyno)
Who You Epp (Dj BOG Extended) (feat. Wande Coal & Phyno)
Who You Epp
Wande Coal
Who You Epp
Who You Epp
Zamo Zamo (feat. Wande Coal)
Phyno
Zamo Zamo (feat. Wande Coal)
Zamo Zamo (feat. Wande Coal)
Duro (Remix) (feat. Flavour & Phyno)
Tekno
Duro (Remix) (feat. Flavour & Phyno)
Duro (Remix) (feat. Flavour & Phyno)
Coded Tinz (feat. Phyno & Chef Obi)
2baba
Coded Tinz (feat. Phyno & Chef Obi)
Coded Tinz (feat. Phyno & Chef Obi)
Ladi
Olamide
Ladi
Ladi
