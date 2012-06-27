Psychotica are an American industrial band, formed in 1994 by Pat Briggs and Tommy Salmorin with a band consisting of Paul Kostabi, cellist Enrique Tiru Velez, backing vocalist Reeka, and drummer Buz. They have released three albums. Psychotica are best known for their participation in the 1996 Lollapalooza tour which also included Soundgarden, the Ramones, the Screaming Trees and Metallica.

In 1998, Psychotica added guitarist Clint Walsh and released Espina. A tour with Jack Off Jill and Switchblade Symphony followed. Shortly after the tour, Briggs moved to Los Angeles. Briggs and Kostabi went in different directions and Psychotica disbanded.

In the summer of 2009, Briggs and Kostabi reunited to begin work on the fourth Psychotica album. Psychotica partnered with Christian Menses and his independent record label, Toxic Shock Records to re-release Pandemic.