Mory KantéBorn 29 March 1950
Mory Kanté
1950-03-29
Mory Kanté Biography (Wikipedia)
Mory Kanté (born 29 March 1950) is a Guinean vocalist and player of the kora harp. He is best known internationally for his 1987 hit song "Yé ké yé ké", which reached number-one in Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, and Spain. The album it came from, Akwaba Beach, was the best-selling African record of its time.
Mory Kanté Tracks
Yeke Yeke (Hardfloor Edit)
Ye Ke Ye Ke
Yeke Yeke (Afroacid Edit)
Yeke Yeke (Hardfloor Edit)
Mama
Yeke Yeke (Hardfloor Remix - Yousef Annexe edit)
Yeke Yeke (Remix)
Djou
Akwaba Beach
Saratan
Sika
Oh Oh Oh
Malibala
