Howard TateBorn 13 August 1939. Died 3 December 2011
Howard Tate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4136710e-c649-47cd-bb2f-8e0424bfcf5a
Howard Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Tate (August 13, 1939 – December 2, 2011) was an American soul singer and songwriter.
His greatest success came with a string of hit singles in the late 1960s, including "Ain't Nobody Home" and "Get It While You Can," the latter of which became a hit for the singer Janis Joplin. After withdrawing from the music business and struggling with drug addiction, Tate mounted a warmly received comeback in 2001.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howard Tate Tracks
Sort by
Half A Man
Howard Tate
Half A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half A Man
Last played on
Baby I Love You
Howard Tate
Baby I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Love You
Last played on
Girl Of The North Country
Howard Tate
Girl Of The North Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl Of The North Country
Last played on
Stop
Howard Tate
Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop
Last played on
Look At Granny Run Run
Howard Tate
Look At Granny Run Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look At Granny Run Run
Last played on
Eight Days On The Road
Howard Tate
Eight Days On The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eight Days On The Road
Last played on
Ain't Nobody Home
Howard Tate
Ain't Nobody Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Nobody Home
Last played on
Push Me To My Limit
Howard Tate
Push Me To My Limit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Push Me To My Limit
Last played on
How Blue Can You Get
Howard Tate
How Blue Can You Get
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Blue Can You Get
Last played on
Where Did My Baby Go
Howard Tate
Where Did My Baby Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Did My Baby Go
Last played on
She's a Burglar
Howard Tate
She's a Burglar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's a Burglar
Last played on
Organic Love
Howard Tate
Organic Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Organic Love
Last played on
First Class
Howard Tate
First Class
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Class
Last played on
Sorry Wrong Number
Howard Tate
Sorry Wrong Number
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorry Wrong Number
Last played on
Everday I Have The Blues
Howard Tate
Everday I Have The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everday I Have The Blues
Last played on
Get It While You Can
Howard Tate
Get It While You Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It While You Can
Last played on
Howard Tate Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist