GjallarhornNordic folk band. Formed 1994
Gjallarhorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4134d0cb-7e39-4b3f-9135-c6c927f7c3e0
Gjallarhorn Biography (Wikipedia)
Gjallarhorn is a Finnish band that performs world music with roots in the folk music of Finland and Sweden. The group was formed in 1994. The band's music echoes the ancient folk music tradition of Scandinavia with medieval ballads, minuets, prayers in runo-metric chanting and ancient Icelandic rímur epics in a modern way.
The group is named after the Gjallarhorn of Norse mythology.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gjallarhorn Tracks
Sort by
O-Vals (Non-Waltz)
Gjallarhorn
O-Vals (Non-Waltz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O-Vals (Non-Waltz)
Last played on
Hymn
Gjallarhorn
Hymn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hymn
Last played on
Kokkovirsi
Gjallarhorn
Kokkovirsi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kokkovirsi
Last played on
Tova Och Konungen (Tova and the King)
Gjallarhorn
Tova Och Konungen (Tova and the King)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gjallarhorn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist