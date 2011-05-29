SmilePredecessor band to Queen. Formed 1968. Disbanded 27 June 1970
Smile
1968
Smile Biography (Wikipedia)
Smile was an English rock band based in London, best known as the predecessor to renowned rock band Queen. The band was formed in 1968 by Brian May, who went on to become Queen's guitarist. It included Tim Staffell as lead singer and bass guitarist, and later, drummer Roger Taylor, who also went on to play for Queen. They recorded only six songs and disbanded in 1970.
Smile Tracks
April Lady
Smile
April Lady
April Lady
Doin' Alright
Smile
Doin' Alright
Doin' Alright
